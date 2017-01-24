You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Equation Summit unit rolls out anti-theft system at Walmart stores

Digital locking from manufacture to purchase
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50
by
juditht@sph.com.sg@JudithTanBT

Singapore

HOME-GROWN company Digital Safety (DiSa), a subsidiary of Equation Summit, has rolled out its innovative anti-theft system at all 4,800 Walmart stores in the United States.

This happened two years after it launched a pilot trial at the store in Arkansas and later extended

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 To all women who are independent
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening