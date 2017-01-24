You are here
Equation Summit unit rolls out anti-theft system at Walmart stores
Digital locking from manufacture to purchase
Singapore
HOME-GROWN company Digital Safety (DiSa), a subsidiary of Equation Summit, has rolled out its innovative anti-theft system at all 4,800 Walmart stores in the United States.
This happened two years after it launched a pilot trial at the store in Arkansas and later extended
