Equation Summit's Disa rolls out PoSA system in US Walmart stores

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:25
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

EQUATION Summit Limited subsidiary Disa Digital Safety announced on Monday that it has rolled out its Point-of-Sale Activation (PoSA) system at all Walmart stores in the US.

PoSA enables a digital device to be locked from manufacture to purchase. This renders a product unusable until the buyer inputs a PIN printed on his receipt.

Disa Digital Safety's PoSA system is fully integrated into Walmart's backroom, checkout and online sale systems. Walmart is the world's largest retailer with close to US$500 billion in annual sales.

Disa Digital Safety is a Singapore-based technology solutions provider that specialises in research and development of security and digital authentication solutions.

At 12.11pm, Equation Summit's share had risen by 14.3 per cent to 3.2 Singapore cents.
