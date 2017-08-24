Euro near day's highs on upbeat PMI data

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
THE euro held near the day’s highs on Wednesday, propped up by strong readings on German and French PMI surveys though analysts warned the single currency’s gains could be short-lived due to concerns about heavy one-sided bets.
"In terms of the euro positioning, we are at
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal