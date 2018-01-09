Euro stumbles after recent rally; outlook bullish

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
THE euro slipped a third of a percent on Monday as investors took profits after a recent rally though currency markets remained bullish about the outlook for the single currency on the backdrop of a strengthening economic recovery.
With foreign exchange markets extending the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo