Evergrande reclaims property crown from Vanke

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Hong Kong
AN UNEXPLAINED share surge for developer China Evergrande Group on Monday saw the company blow past China Vanke Co to reclaim the title of biggest Hong Kong-listed Chinese developer by market capitalisation.
On a day when positive news for the industry included China
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal