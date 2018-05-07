You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
WALL STREET INSIGHT

Expect another week of cross currents

Dow Jones Industrial Average plunges in late trading on Wednesday and early trading on Thursday, before bouncing back to close the week at around 24,225
Mon, May 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20180507_RCCOL7_3425847.jpg
If the bulls are to gain the upper hand, earnings growth will have to continue outstripping Wall Street estimates.
PHOTO: AFP

US stocks fell slightly after violent swings in both directions last week, and investors are strapping in for more of the same this week.

If the bulls are to gain the upper hand, earnings growth will have to continue outstripping Wall Street estimates. For the bears, there is always the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust Q2 distributable income rises 3% to A$25.9m

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust Q2 distributable income rises 3% to A$25.9m

United Engineers Q1 net profit up 3% to S$9m

Keppel Corp's subsidiaries to divest Shenyang project for 503m yuan

HC Surgical taps IPO proceeds for equity stake in endoscopy practice

Hiap Hoe issues profit warning for Q1

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening