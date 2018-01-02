You are here

Ezion rejigs senior management team

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 8:23 AM
LIFT-BOAT focused offshore and marine group, Ezion Holdings unveiled before Tuesday's trading hours, a re-organisation of its senior management team that took effect from Jan 1, 2018.

Peter Lee Kon Meng was appointed deputy chief executive officer to assist the CEO in providing strategic management to the group's operations. Accordingly, he will relinquish his chief operating officer position. Eng Chiaw Koon, managing director of AusGroup Ltd and a director of special projects with Ezion, was appointed as consultant of the company.

Paul Goon Fook Wye was appointed group chief financial officer and joint company secretary. He will be responsible for the group's overall financial and corporate secretarial functions. Mr Goon is joining Ezion's senior management team after relinquishing his position as chief financial officer and joint company secretary of Charisma Energy Services.

David Poh Leong Ching was re-designated as chief business development officer or country head, China, of the company. He will spearhead the group's thrust in developing business opportunities in China.

Lawrence Chan Kong Meng was re-designated as chief corporate development officer and group general counsel. His role is to spearhead the commercial and corporate development activities, and provide legal oversight to the group.

Cheah Boon Pin was appointed chief risk officer or chief strategy officer of the company. He is tasked to provide a risk management overlay for the group's commercial and operational activities. Accordingly, he will relinquish his group chief financial officer and joint company secretary position.

Ezion added that the re-organisation will allow the group to better manage the challenges it is currently facing and to re-engineer for future growth.

Ezion has embarked on a debt restructuring exercise as it seeks leeway to tide over what could be the last leg of a multi-year offshore and marine downturn.

The group won a landslide vote in support of the debt revamp exercise in November from holders of six series of notes and perpetuals worth S$575 million.

It is expected to seek shareholders' approval and support for its debt revamp exercise at an extraordinary general meeting later this month.
