Ezion to hold informal meetings with lenders, noteholders

EZION Holdings said it was arranging informal meetings with lenders and holders of notes issued under its S$1.5 billion multi-currency debt issue programme.

This follows the company's letter to shareholders issued on Aug 14 that it will be starting talks with "various stakeholders" given the anticipated challenges to the group's cashflow.

Trading in Ezion shares was halted on Aug 10 and is temporarily suspended pending resolution of the discussions.

It was last traded at 19.7 Singapore cents.