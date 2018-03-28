You are here
Ezion's road to redemption starts with shareholders' meeting today
The group can pare its debts to a manageable level only with the support of all stakeholders
Singapore
OFFSHORE and marine (O&M) group, Ezion Holdings, is looking to win shareholders' approval at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Wednesday, for a debt refinancing plan that will allow the group a fighting chance to ride through the rest of a prolonged sectoral downturn
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg