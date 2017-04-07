You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Falcon Energy, subsidiary dispose shares in CH Offshore for S$20m in strategic move

Friday, April 7, 2017 - 18:33
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Falcon Energy Group and its subsidiary Energian has disposed of 21.83 per cent of total shares in CH Offshore (CHO) for an aggregate consideration of about S$20 million, the group announced in a SGX filing on Friday.

Following the disposal to Singapore-incorporated SZ Offshore Investment, Energian still owns 64.91 per cent of total shares in CHO.

The consideration was arrived at after taking into account, among others, the adjusted net asset value of CHO of about US$197.45 million as of Dec 31, 2016.

The sale of CHO shares was considered a strategic move, said the group, in light of the current global trend of decreasing oil prices, and CHO's dependency on the oil and gas industry for its revenue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The share disposal is to meet the group's pressing obligation to repay the CIMB term loan instalment, which is due. After that, there will be a remainder of S$4.32 million for its working capital purposes. The term loan is secured by the CHO shares charged to CIMB.

Besides repaying existing borrowings and working capital, the cash proceeds will also be used for other general funding requirements of the group.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 Elaine Kim
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening