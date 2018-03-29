Far East H-Trust: Koh Boon Hwee stepping down as non-executive chairman on June 30

Veteran businessman and technology investor Koh Boon Hwee will be stepping down from his position as non-executive chairman of Far East Hospitality Trust (H-Trust) on June 30 this year.

Thereafter, deputy chairman Wee Kheng Jin will assume the chairmanship on July 1, 2018.

Far East H-Trust is a stapled group comprising Far East Hospitality Reit and Far East Hospitality Business Trust.

A distinguished corporate leader, Mr Koh has been instrumental in leading Far East H-Trust since its listing on the Singapore bourse in 2012, and in charting the long-term strategic growth of the company, the group said.

Mr Koh has also chaired the boards of Singtel, DBS Bank and Singapore Airlines.

The group said that his sucessor Mr Wee is "no stranger" to the Far East H-Trust as he has served alongside Mr Koh for the past six years.

"Currently an executive director with Far East Organization (FEO) and a director of several boards within the FEO group, Mr Wee has extensive finance experience in a variety of industries, including banking, construction, hospitality services and real estate development."

Separately, as part of the board's renewal process, non-executive director Chng Kiong Huat will also be retiring from the FEO Hospitality Asset Management board on June 30.

Far East H-Trust said Mr Chng has provided valuable guidance to the group, particularly in the planning and execution of the various asset enhancement initiatives.

With effect from July 1, 2018, Vivienne Lim will be appointed to the boards of FEO Hospitality Asset Management, and FEO Hospitality Trust Management as independent director.

"A lawyer by training and with 20 years of experience in litigation and legal advisory work, Ms Lim will bring new perspective and diversity to the boards," the group said.

Ms Lim is currently executive director of Genesis Law Corporation and Genvest Pte Ltd.

Units in Far East Hospitality Trust last traded down 0.7 per cent to S$0.695 per unit on Wednesday.