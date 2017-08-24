You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fintech startup SingX secures second round of funding

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 18:31
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

FINTECH start-up SingX has raised US$4.5 million in its second round of funding as it expands its online remittance services to two new markets, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Founded by former American Express banker Atul Garg, SingX - which began business in January - had raised US$2.5 million at its inauguration.

Investors in the second round of funding include senior bankers and high net worth individuals from Singapore and Hong Kong, it said in a press release. They join Mr Garg, veteran bankers Kula Kulendaran, Vineet Nagrani and Rajan Raju as shareholders. Former DBS head of enterprise banking Edwin Khoo also serves as adviser on the board.

SingX's first product, fund transfer from Singapore to India, has reached a monthly remittance volume of S$8 million, said Mr Garg on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It has already signed up 4,250 customers, and he is confident of ramping up the customer base quickly as the service has seen many repeat users.

Mr Garg projected that transactions would reach S$100 million by year-end.

SingX's business model lets users save up to 90 per cent in remittance charges when transferring funds to India, Malaysia and Hong Kong, compared with bank transfers.

It does this by cutting out cable charges and bank commissions, and offering transparent and live foreign exchange rates. It charges a handling fee made known to the customer upfront.

SingX targets white collar individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as customers.

Mr Garg said that customers like the transparency of the platform as it enables them to keep track of live foreign exchange (FX) rates and empowers them to make a transfer when they are comfortable with the FX rate. They also enjoy the ease of transferring money anytime from the convenience of their mobile phones.

"SingX's mission is to continue to make finance simpler and cheaper for individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. The latest funding from our investors will help us scale up our business faster, expand to new geographies and to develop a number of other products to meet the global cross-border payment needs of Singaporeans and their companies," he said.

Mr Garg added that SingX is launching remittances to two new markets - from Singapore to Malaysia, and from Singapore to Hong Kong - as these markets have a considerable amount of cross-border payments taking place because of their long ties with Singapore.

Currently, there are 350,000 Malaysians in Singapore who transfer money home to pay mortgages, bills, family and other expenses.

He noted that many Malaysians use a very cumbersome and unsafe process of remitting money from Singapore to Malaysia. They first stand in line at a money changer to convert their Singapore dollars to Malaysian ringgit, and then physically carry this money into Malaysia and queue up a second time at a Malaysian bank to deposit money. Using SingX would save them queueing twice, he said.

But will SingX be as cheap as or cheaper than moneychangers?

"To be honest, we are not cheaper than moneychangers but close to their rate," said Mr Garg.

SingX's remittance service to Hong Kong will also appeal to the many Singapore residents who invest in stocks, property and trade with Hong Kong and China, he said.

Figures from Singstat show that imports from Hong Kong into Singapore stand at around US$3 billion annually.

Malaysia was Singapore's second largest trading partner in 2016. Singapore imports goods and services worth S$50 billion per annum from Malaysia, with SMEs' imports accounting for S$12.5 billion.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

AusGroup JV secures A$165m extension contract for Darwin LNG project

SIC disregards UOBAM's July acquisition of UOL shares as breach of whitewash condition

Raffles Education swings back into profit with FY bottom line of S$627,000

Raffles Education swings back into profit with FY bottom line of S$627,000

IHH Healthcare net profit climbs 29% to RM317m; EPS rises to 3.84 sen

Metro in talks on potential sale of indirect 30% stake in Chinese firm

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening