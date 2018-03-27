You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First batch of Melbourne units nets developer World Class Global A$69m

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 7:28 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

A BATCH of 134 completed residential units in a Melbourne project has landed World Class Global (WCG) A$69 million (S$69.92 million) in net sales proceeds, within four weeks of issuing a notice of settlement to purchasers, the property developer announced on Tuesday.

The batch represents the first phase of settlements in WCG's Avant project, a 56-storey residential tower located in the heart of Melbourne's central business district (CBD).

The remaining 69 units - out of the current batch of 203 completed residential units - totalling A$35.8 million will be progressively handed over to buyers over the next few weeks.

A second stage handover of 241 units, totalling A$151.6 million in revenue, will be recognised within the next six months, the group said, subject to actual settlements.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A total of 444 residential units have been sold to date, representing more than 97 per cent of the Avant project and bringing in A$256.4 million in sales, WCG said.

The initial batch from Avant marks the first handover of completed residential units to purchasers across the group's portfolio of five freehold Australian development projects, said WCG's executive director and chief executive David Ng. The "strong settlements" by the purchasers is proof of the strength of Melbourne's property market, added Mr Ng.

The group currently has property development projects in Melbourne, Cairns and Brisbane, with WCG estimating about A$1.1 billion in aggregate sales value so far from pre-sold apartment units in its Australia 108 and Avant projects in Melbourne and Nova City in Cairns, with two other residential projects in Australia yet to be launched.

Sales from Avant are expected to "contribute positively to the group's financial performance for the current quarter", WCG said.

The tower is located in close proximity to major landmarks in Melbourne's CBD, including Melbourne Central, Queen Victoria Market and RMIT University.

Part of the Aspial Group, WCG posted a full-year net loss of S$9 million for the period ended Dec 31, 2017, from a loss of S$6.3 million in 2016. The loss was mainly due to an increase in employee benefits, listing expenses incurred with respect to its initial public offering in June 2017, and higher holding costs incurred for properties held for sale in Malaysia, WCG said.

It is looking to expand to property development in other areas such as the industrial and hospitality sectors, the group added, and may acquire or develop new properties in Indonesia, New Zealand and the Philippines, in addition to its current presence in Australia and Malaysia.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS expected to tighten monetary policy in April: poll

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 27, 2018
Government & Economy

21 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018

Mar 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales Programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening