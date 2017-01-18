You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Reit and Lippo Mall Reit terminate deal to buy Yogyakarta development for now

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 18:29
by
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

FIRST Reit and Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) have decided to terminate a deal to buy an integrated development in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, from their sponsor PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk.

They had first announced the signing of the sale and purchase agreement in Feb 2016.

The purpose of the termination was to give more time for the vendor to carry out asset enhancement works to the retail mall component known as Lippo Plaza Jogja, as well as to obtain the relevant licences for the operation of the hospital component called Siloam Hospitals Yogyakarta (SHYG).

"For the avoidance of doubt, the parties intend to continue with the transaction on mutually agreeable terms after the asset enhancement works and after the commencement of operations of SHYG upon approval of all relevant licences, expected to be in the later part of 2017," they said.

Notwithstanding the termination of the agreement, both trusts continue to have a right of first refusal from their sponsor over the property, they added.

LMIRT finished flat at S$0.375, while First Reit rose 1.5 Singapore cent to S$1.295.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening