You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Former Midas Holdings CEO claims S$3.3 million in unpaid salaries, loans

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 7:05 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

BELEAGUERED railway parts maker Midas Holdings has received a lawyer's letter from former chief executive Patrick Chew Hwa Kwang, who claims the company owes him S$3.3 million in unpaid salaries, allowances and loans.

Mr Chew also alleged that the company's conduct forced him to tender his resignation.

Singapore-listed Midas Holdings has been struggling with law suits filed in China over unauthorised loans and guarantees.

Mr Chew, who was chief executive from Jan 1, 2012 to Mar 22, 2018, claims he was not paid any salary from Dec 2017 until his resignation. He had been entitled to a monthly salary of S$34,500, according to the lawyer's letter which Midas Holdings released in an exchange filing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He also extended interest-free loans to the company - most recently, he lent the firm S$2.9 million in November 2017. However, the company has not repaid the loans nor provided any indication that it will do so, Mr Chew claimed.

In addition, he alleged that the company has not honoured expense claims amounting to S$9,169.12 which he submitted in the months leading up to his resignation.

The letter, drafted by law firm Allen & Gledhill and dated May 8, demanded that the company respond within seven days. Otherwise, Mr Chew "will take all necessary steps to protect his interests, without further reference to the company".

Midas Holdings said it is studying Mr Chew's claim with its legal counsel and will make an appropriate response in due time.

Companies & Markets

CityNeon Q1 net profit up 80.4% to S$4m

CDL Q1 net profit slips 16.3% to S$80m

Global Yellow Pages calls of acquisition of majority stake in tech firm FundPlaces

Peak Court sold en bloc for S$118.88 million

Hong Leong Asia still in the red with S$5.5m net loss for Q1

UOL Group's Q1 profit dips 8%

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales drop 1.5% in March, driven down by slump in car sales

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening