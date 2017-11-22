Former president Tony Tan to be director and special adviser to GIC from Jan 1

GIC said on Tuesday that it has appointed Singapore's former president Tony Tan Keng Yam as a director and special adviser with effect from Jan 1, 2018.

"As special adviser, Dr Tan will provide much value in broadening and strengthening GIC's network of senior statesmen and leaders of corporations and institutions who may be constructive in advancing the business and interests of GIC," said GIC chief executive officer Lim Chow Kiat. "We will also benefit from his extensive knowledge and perspectives on global matters."

Dr Tan was former deputy chairman and executive director of GIC from September 2005 to June 2011. He went on to serve as the 7th President of Singapore until Aug 31 this year.