You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Former president Tony Tan to be director and special adviser to GIC from Jan 1

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 5:50 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

GIC said on Tuesday that it has appointed Singapore's former president Tony Tan Keng Yam as a director and special adviser with effect from Jan 1, 2018.

"As special adviser, Dr Tan will provide much value in broadening and strengthening GIC's network of senior statesmen and leaders of corporations and institutions who may be constructive in advancing the business and interests of GIC," said GIC chief executive officer Lim Chow Kiat. "We will also benefit from his extensive knowledge and perspectives on global matters."

Dr Tan was former deputy chairman and executive director of GIC from September 2005 to June 2011. He went on to serve as the 7th President of Singapore until Aug 31 this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

AA Reit launches private placement to raise at least S$50m in gross proceeds

UOL announces mandatory offer for remaining shares in SingLand

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Japanese F&B group RE&S saw 37.8 times subscription for invitation shares in IPO

Viva Industrial Trust to be included in MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index

Pacific Radiance to convene noteholders meeting on Dec 15

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening