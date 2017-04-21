You are here
Frasers Centrepoint's Australian arm seals deals on Sydney hotel, commercial space
Located in Central Park precinct, development is due for completion in mid-2018
Singapore
THE Australian arm of Singapore-listed Frasers Centrepoint Limited, together with a joint venture partner in a Sydney Central Park development, has entered into option agreements with an impact investment fund on the sale of a hotel and commercial space in Sydney.
Located
