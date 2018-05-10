You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frencken's Q1 net profit falls 58.5%, but is up 10.8% excluding one-off gain last year

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 7:06 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THE absence of a one-off disposal gain last year resulted in a 58.5 per cent fall in Frencken Group's first-quarter net profit to S$6.8 million.

Excluding the one-off gain of S$10 million last year, Frencken's net profit increased 10.8 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the three months to March 31 was S$138.8 million, up 3.2 per cent on the back of a 19.3 per cent jump in turnover from the mechatronics division to S$106.9 million.

However, this was partially offset by a 29.1 per cent fall in sales at the integrated manufacturing services (IMS) division owing to the absence of sales from Precico Electronics which was divested last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Excluding the revenue contribution from Precico last year, group revenue would have risen 15.4 per cent.

First-quarter gross profit margin softened to 16.7 per cent, from 17.2 per cent in the first quarter last year due to a shift in product mix.

Frencken said that its mechatronics division plans to add new cleanroom facilities, purchase equipment that improves its high precision machining capabilities, and increases automation of its manufacturing operations this year.

To further differentiate its automotive segment, Frencken's IMS division is developing an IMS Centre of Technology in Johor to centralise its tool manufacturing capabilities for all its factories in Asia.

Frencken said that its semiconductor segment is expected to grow year-on-year in the second quarter.

It also expects second-quarter revenue from its analytical, medical and automotive segments to be higher than in the previous year.

Revenue from the industrial automation segment is expected to be stable, it said.

First-quarter earnings per share was 1.62 Singapore cents, down from four Singapore cents in the same period a year earlier.

Net asset value per share was 61.70 Singapore cents as at March 31, up from 59.37 Singapore cents as at Dec 31.

Frencken fell 3.57 per cent to close at S$0.54 on Thursday. The results were announced after market close.

Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Q3 profit up more than ninefold to S$68.2m on increased earnings from associated, JV companies

Haw Par posts 15.9% increase in Q1 earnings to S$19.3m

Ascendas Hospitality Trust's Q4 DPS up 25.5% to 1.72 Singapore cents

Ascendas Hospitality Trust's Q4 DPS up 25.5% to 1.72 Singapore cents

Genting Singapore Q1 profit up 3.3% to S$217.2m

OUE Commercial Reit's Q1 DPU falls 8.9% on enlarged unit base

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
5 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_56.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties

BP_SGX_100518_56.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo tells Vard to hold new EGM on delisting proposal

BP_ Najib Razak_100518_73.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Najib 'accepts verdict of the people' after shock loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening