You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fu Yu proposes RM61.3m selective capital reduction plan to take Malaysian unit private

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 8:13 AM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Fu Yu Corporation Limited is intending to privatise its subsidiary, LCTH Corporation Berhard, through a selective capital repayment (SCR) exercise valued at around RM61.3 million (S$20.3 million).

In a bourse filing late Thursday, the manufacturer of precision plastic components in Asia said that the proposed SCR involves LCTH undertaking a selective capital reduction and a corresponding capital repayment in respect of the LCTH shares held by all shareholders of LCTH other than Fu Yu.

As at Dec 6, 2017, LCTH has a share capital of about RM170 million comprising 360 million ordinary shares. The group owns close to 255 million LCTH shares, representing an equity interest of 70.64 per cent, while the entitled shareholders hold nearly 106 million LCTH shares which represent about 29.36 per cent of the share capital of LCTH.

LCTH is listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The firm's principal business activities are precision manufacturing of tools and plastic products in Malaysia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pursuant to the proposed SCR, the entitled shareholders will receive a total capital repayment of RM61.3 million, which represents a cash repayment of RM0.58 for each LCTH share.

Fu Yu said that upon successful completion of the SCR, the 106 million LCTH shares held by entitled shareholders will be cancelled and LCTH will become a fully owned subsidiary of the group.

The SCR cash amount is 1.01 times the net asset value of LCTH, and represents a premium of 31.82 per cent over the last transacted market price of RM0.44 per share on Dec 6, and 25.98 per cent over the three-month volumeweighted average price of RM0.4604 per share.

The proposed SCR will be funded via the existing cash balance and internally generated funds of the LCTH group.

Fu Yu last closed at S$0.19 on Thursday, up 0.1 cent, or 0.5 per cent.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Noble Group to sell US-based ethanol producer to Mercuria unit for higher price

iFAST unit offering US-listed securities dealing services

Two-year revamp yields banner year for GE

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

Noble has not convinced all on its move into rare earths

First Sponsor acquires Frankfurt Hotel in joint venture with CDL and Tai Tak

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
4 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_LSGE8_3212504.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Two-year revamp yields banner year for GE

BT_20171208_MLWEEKEND_3212592.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Life & Culture

A look-back on 2017 and en bloc sale scene in BT Weekend

BP_Bitcoin_081217_35.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin surges above US$16,000 as concerns mount

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening