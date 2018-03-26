You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Full-year profits up by 163% for Tan Chong International, board proposes dividend

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 9:06 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

AUTOMOBILE company Tan Chong International recorded HK$501.92 million (S$84.12 million) in profit attributable to shareholders, a jump of 163 per cent from the previous year.

The boost in the bottom line came despite a 5.3 per cent drop in revenue to HK$15.9 billion, mainly due to sales volume decline in its motor vehicle distribution and retail division, Tan Chong said.

Both Singapore and China markets experienced slowdowns, Tan Chong added, while Taiwan and the Philippines both saw "healthy growth".

Hong Kong-headquartered Tan Chong also said it saw improvement in its gross profit margin with a reduction in distribution costs of 1.1 per cent, tempered by an increase in administrative costs of 1.8 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Profit from operations increased to HK$952.2 million, a 38 per cent increase over 2016.

Earnings per share stood at 25 Hong Kong cents, against nine Hong Kong cents the previous year.

Tan Chong's board is proposing a final dividend of 8.5 Hong Kong cents per share, payable on June 21, 2018 to shareholders, subject to approval at its May 28 annual general meeting.

"We continue to push forward with the ongoing cost reduction and productivity initiatives to create a more lean and competitive organisation," Tan Chong noted.

The group is "cautiously optimistic" for 2018, despite geopolitical risks, Tan Chong said, and it will "continue to invest in the development of its motor and commercial vehicle business", as it "scales up its dealer and retail networks, supply chain logistics infrastructure and brand presence".

Companies & Markets

Food Empire's auditors issue qualified opinion over investment in cafe chain

Rig equipment maker Gaylin plans to buy chairman's associated O&G firm

Huan Hsin's auditors draw emphasis of matter on RTO plans, liabilities

Noble appoints ex-StanChart banker as independent director

Olam signs Asia's first sustainability-linked club loan facility of US$500m

Ho Bee Land to invest up to 90m euros in Credit Suisse's European property fund

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
3 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
4 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Rowsley, HLH Group, Far East Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening