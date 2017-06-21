Fullerton Fund Management makes changes to senior investment team

Ong Guat Cheng has been appointed Head of Fixed Income at Fullerton.

FULLERTON Fund Management Company has announced changes to its senior investment leadership team.

The Singapore fund manager, with offices in London, Shanghai and Tokyo, is boosting its headquarters with several new hires, the firm said on Tuesday.

It has appointed Ken Goh as head of equities, Vincent Chan as co-head of multi-asset and promoted Ong Guat Cheng to head fixed income, all with effect from July 1.

They will report directly to Fullerton's chief investment officer (CIO) Patrick Yeo.

Ms Ong, who has been with Fullerton for 14 years, will take over her new responsibilities from Mr Yeo, who is also the current head of fixed income.

She will lead the portfolio managers and analysts in Singapore and China, and have investment oversight of all fixed income strategies. Her promotion is part of Fullerton's succession planning.

Mr Goh, who was formerly the managing director and chief executive officer of CIMB Principal Asset Management's Singapore office, will lead and manage the equities team at Fullerton and its overseas offices. His key focus areas include refining and articulating the firm's investment views and equity strategies, as well as to drive solid and consistent investment performance.

Mr Chan will, as the co-head of multi-asset, lead Fullerton's efforts in enhancing and managing the multi-asset investment proposition for clients, with a focus on the wholesale channel. He was formerly the Asia head of multi-asset products at Schroders Investment Management, where he provided customised multi-asset solutions to clients in Asia.