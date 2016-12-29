You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GIC acquires 10% stake in HERE with NavInfo, Tencent

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 10:03
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund - together with NavInfo, a leading provider of digital maps and location services in China; and Tencent Holdings, a leading provider of Internet value added services in China - will jointly acquire a 10 per cent stake in HERE, the Open Location Platform company.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals.

The planned transaction would result in Audi AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG reducing their indirect shareholding in HERE in equal measure.

Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer at GIC Private Equity, said: "As a long-term value investor, we are confident HERE is well-positioned to extend its success in automotive space to areas of IoT (Internet of Things), smart cities and fleet management.

"We believe this strategic collaboration with NavInfo and Tencent will generate good momentum for its global expansion and its development of HAD (Highly automated driving) Map."

HERE and NavInfo intend to form a 50:50 joint venture in China enabling location services for Chinese and global customers across a range of industries.

Edzard Overbeek, chief executive officer of HERE, said: "Our intention has been to broaden our shareholder base to reflect how location intelligence will fuel invention and expansion across different industries in all parts of the world.

"We are therefore excited to welcome NavInfo and Tencent both as strategic investors who share our vision of the future and as partners with whom we will create attractive new services for the Chinese market.

"We also welcome GIC as a financial investor who values the long-term prospects of the company."
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening