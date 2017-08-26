GIC to buy shares in S African financial services firm's investment unit

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Johannesburg
AFRICAN Rainbow Capital Ltd (ARC), the South African financial services firm started by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, plans to raise four billion rand (S$413.8 million) selling shares in its investment unit to selected investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC
