You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Global Yellow Pages calls off acquisition of majority stake in tech firm FundPlaces

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 8:43 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

FP Network, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Yellow Pages, has terminated an agreement to acquire a majority stake in property tech company FundPlaces.

FundPlaces uses blockchain technology to operate an online platform, which allows investors to invest in the development, financing and ownership of real estate projects globally.

Global Yellow Pages had originally agreed to subscribe for new shares representing about 50.11 per cent of FundPlaces for S$2.004 million.

On Jan 5, FP Network completed the first tranche of the subscription. It now holds a 20 per cent stake in FundPlaces.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Before Global Yellow Pages' subscription, the sole shareholder of FundPlaces was Rems Advisors, a Singapore-incorporated company which engages in real-estate research and consultancy services. It is 40 per cent owned by the co-founders of FundPlaces, Brian Wee and Tan Kok Keong.

Following the termination of the subscription agreement, the companies involved have entered into a new shareholders' agreement.

Under this new agreement, the board of FundPlaces will not have more than three directors, two of whom will be appointed by Rems.

In addition, the shareholder who has the largest holding of issued shares in FundPlaces will be entitled to appoint the chairman of the board.

Companies & Markets

OUE Q1 net profit falls 91% to S$1m on fair value loss from investment in mutual fund

Closing date for Tat Hong offer extended till May 21

Investment fund manager Mondrian takes 6.6% stake in Sheng Siong for S$100m

Viking Offshore and Marine in the red with Q1 net loss of S$2.1m

CityNeon Q1 net profit up 80.4% to S$4m

CDL Q1 net profit slips 16.3% to S$80m

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales drop 1.5% in March, driven down by slump in car sales

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening