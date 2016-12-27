You are here

Global Yellow Pages subsidiary gets approval to construct 225 houses in NZ

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 08:01
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

GLOBAL Yellow Pages' subsidiary has received approval to construct 225 houses in Queenstown, New Zealand, the company announced on Tuesday.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary The Remarkable Residences (TRR) received the Resource Consent from Queenstown Lakes District Council on Dec 23, subject to certain conditions.

The approval will allow TRR to construct residential dwellings and associated infrastructure and siteworks on a plot of freehold land of about 38,400 square metres located at Eastern Access Road.

It is not expected to have a material impact on the financials of the company for financial year ending June 30, 2017.

