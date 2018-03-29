You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Goldilocks says liquidation not the only option to Noble's restructuring

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 1:30 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
In a March 26 announcement, Noble had said that its restructuring is fair and equitable to shareholders on the basis that senior creditors are the economic owners of Noble.
PHOTO: REUTERS

GOLDILOCKS Investment Company, a major shareholder of Noble Group, on Thursday issued another statement highlighting "serious inaccuracies and deficiencies" of Noble's response to the Singapore bourse regarding its restructuring support agreement (RSA).

Chief of these include Goldilocks' belief that liquidation is not the only alternative to the RSA plan, and that Noble's board has not provided any substantive justification as to why its existing management deserves "free equity, along with a full release from liability".

In a March 26 announcement, Noble had said that its restructuring is fair and equitable to shareholders on the basis that senior creditors are the economic owners of Noble, Goldilocks noted.

This means that the board takes the position that its shareholders are "out of money", Goldilocks said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Concurrently, the embattled commodities trader is saying that it is able to continue as a going concern until such time as the restructuring is completed, and the fund manager is contesting that these positions are not consistent.

According to Goldilocks, it is inappropriate for the board to use Noble's liquidation value as a basis to prematurely conclude that senior creditors are the sole economic owners of Noble.

The investment firm added that Noble's intent in doing so is twofold - to threaten and oppress shareholders; and to push through the RSA that has been negotiated with a small number of creditors.

Contrary to what Noble's board is claiming, alternatives to restructuring contemplated under the RSA are not limited to liquidation, Goldilocks said.

"White knight and refinancing proposals have been put forward to the board, and the board has rejected them, without providing any details or reasons."

In addition, Goldilocks is also contending that Noble's board has failed to provide any meaningful response as to why its existing management, whose stewardship led to net losses of US$4.9 billion in fiscal year 2017 should be entitled to receive a 10 per cent equity of the New Noble post-restructuring.

Goldilocks also noted that the board has not explained why Noble's management should be entitled to receive "a cashless, interest-free loan" from senior creditors to subscribe for an option for a further 10 per cent of the ordinary share capital of New Noble.

Among other issues, Goldilocks pointed out that Noble's board has not provided adequate justification that an administration process in England would be better than judicial management in Singapore.

In particular, Noble has not offered details including the "costs, process duration, and certainty of outcomes" that makes an administration order in the UK preferable, especially since Singapore already has a highly developed and flexible restructuring regime that is a world leader in innovation, Goldilocks said.

The fund manager added that Noble has side-stepped the point that although its 2018, 2020 and 2022 notes are governed either by English law or New York law, all three notes are listed and quoted in Singapore, where Noble has more real and tangible connections.

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session higher on Thursday; STI at 3,413.53, up 0.9% on the day

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas units yet to remit funds due for noteholders' redemption

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening