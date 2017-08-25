Good Hour International clinches Thakral's HK warehouse properties with HK$420m bid

THAKRAL Corporation Ltd said that it has identified Good Hour International Limited as the successful bidder for the warehouse properties in Hong Kong that it has put up for sale.

The bidder offered a purchase price of HK$420 million, and an acceptance of offer was issued to the bidder on Thursday, it added.

These properties comprise four floors of Wah Tung Godown located at No 4 Tung Yuen Street in Kowloon with total gross floor area of 98,928 sq ft. They are being used for warehousing purposes by the group, and are subject to two tenancy agreements.

The proposed disposals are subject to shareholders' approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened.