You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Good Hour International clinches Thakral's HK warehouse properties with HK$420m bid

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 20:37
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

THAKRAL Corporation Ltd said that it has identified Good Hour International Limited as the successful bidder for the warehouse properties in Hong Kong that it has put up for sale.

The bidder offered a purchase price of HK$420 million, and an acceptance of offer was issued to the bidder on Thursday, it added.

These properties comprise four floors of Wah Tung Godown located at No 4 Tung Yuen Street in Kowloon with total gross floor area of 98,928 sq ft. They are being used for warehousing purposes by the group, and are subject to two tenancy agreements.

The proposed disposals are subject to shareholders' approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

Creative Technology swings into the red in Q4 and FY17

FJ Benjamin posts S$17.42m net loss for FY17

OUE C-Reit prices S$150m fixed-rate notes with 3.03% interest

China Everbright secures 71m yuan contract for waste water treatment in Jiangsu

Kelvin Tang appointed as chief executive officer of KrisEnergy

Suki Sushi to acquire 61% of Mary Chia Holdings

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Mccain.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Transport

US Navy suspends sea search efforts for missing USS McCain sailors

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6u2gszd5wpkrdhhi42r.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

Creative Technology swings into the red in Q4 and FY17

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening