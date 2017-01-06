You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
GSS Energy's oil thrust: fool's errand or visionary's touch?
Jury's still out given that uncertainty over future cashflows is tempered by bottoming of oil prices
ROWING against the tide makes one either a fool or a visionary. And into which category GSS Energy falls is the question investors are trying to answer.
Armed with a substantial cash hoard, the precision-engineering group is braving the sea of red in the oil & gas sector to venture
