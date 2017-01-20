You are here

GuocoLand Q2 bottom line boosted by profit contribution from associate

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 20:50
by
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

DEVELOPER GuocoLand reported a 46 per cent year on year jump in net profit to S$57.12 million for the second quarter ended 31 Dec 2016, bolstered by profits from an associate.
Revenue slid 3 per cent to S$231.98 million while earnings per share clocked 5.15 Singapore cents, up from 3.29 cents a year ago.

For the quarter under review, share or profit from associates and joint ventures soared to S$44.79 million versus just S$724,000 a year ago. This was due to higher profit contributed by a Malaysia-based associate, arising from the disposal of a parcel of land.

For the six-month period, net profit fell 85 per cent to S$82.77 million while revenue sank 36 per cent to S$434.74 million.

