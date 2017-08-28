GuocoLand Q4 net profit jumps to S$244.8m

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
GUOCOLAND Limited's net profit leapt S$205 million to S$244.8 million from the preceding year in its fourth quarter, helped by fair value gain from Tanjong Pagar Centre's Guoco Tower, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Sunday.
For the three months ended June
