You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GuocoLand subsidiary enters into JV with GuocoLand Assets to take part in land tender

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 1:05 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

GUOCOLAND Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary, GuocoLand (Singapore) Pte Ltd, entered into a joint venture and shareholders' agreement with GuocoLand Assets Pte Ltd (GAPL).

GuocoLand Limited, a member of the Hong Leong Group, said on Tuesday that parties entered into the agreement to, among other things, participate in land tender and govern the joint venture parties' relationship.

The partnership also provides for parties to subscribe for shares in GLL A Pte Ltd, which was a wholly-owned unit of GuocoLand (Singapore).

GLL A, with an initial issued and paid-up share capital of S$1, has on Tuesday increased its issued and paid-up share capital from S$1 comprising one ordinary share to S$10 comprising 10 ordinary shares by the issuance of nine new ordinary shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Following the issuance of new ordinary shares by GLL A, GuocoLand Limited's interest in GLL A has been reduced from 100 per cent to 70 per cent, with GAPL holding the remaining 30 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital in GLL A.

GAPL is GuocoLand Limited's immediate holding company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Guoco Group Limited.

"The entering into the (joint venture and shareholders' agreement) is not expected to have any material effect on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of the company for the current financial year ending 30 June 2018," GuocoLand Limited said.

It added that further announcements will be made on any material developments.

GuocoLand opened at S$2.10 on Tuesday.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

Dec 5, 2017
Consumer

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening