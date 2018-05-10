You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hatten Land still in the red with Q3 loss of RM13.2m

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 10:27 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

CATALIST-LISTED Hatten Land posted a net loss of RM13.2 million (S$4.5 million) for the third quarter, from a net loss of RM74.3 million in the previous year, the Malaysian property developer said on Wednesday evening.

Loss per share shrank to 0.96 sen, from a loss per share of 6.07 sen in the year-ago period.

For the three months ended March 31, revenue tumbled 48.1 per cent from RM164.9 million in Q1 2017 to RM85.5 million.

The decrease in revenue was mainly attributed to lower revenue recognised for Hatten City Phase 2 project and lower sales from Hatten City Phase 1 project in Q3 2018, Hatten Land said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The revenue decline was partially offset by the higher revenue contribution from Harbour City and Satori projects, it added.

Net asset value per share slipped to 16.44 sen as at March 31, from 16.54 sen nine months ago.

For the nine months ended March 31, Hatten Land posted a net profit of RM585,000, reversing a RM51 million net loss in the corresponding period last year.

The loss for the period in fiscal 2017 was a result of one-off non-operating expenses of RM87.8 million in relation to professional fee and acquisition costs for a reverse takeover completed in January 2017.

Meanwhile, revenue for the nine months declined to RM185.4 million from RM332.4 million a year ago due to lower revenue recognised for Hatten City Phase 2 and lower sales from Hatten City Phase 1.

Hatten Land also posted unbilled sales of RM866.1 million for period.

Said Colin Tan, executive chairman and managing director of Hatten Land: "We have built strong business fundamentals and a prominent portfolio of niche assets in Melaka. With strong unbilled sales, we have clear earnings visibility for the next two years and will work hard to ensure timely project execution while being mindful of costs."

Hatten Land shares ended S$0.002 or 1.2 per cent down at S$0.161 at market close on Wednesday before the announcement.

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening