Heatec Jietong bags two contracts worth S$3.7 million

HEATEC Jietong Holdings on Wednesday announced that it has secured two new contracts worth approximately S$3.7 million for its heat exchanger business.

The company, which mainly provides services to marine, and oil and gas industries in Singapore, also handles piping and chemical cleaning services.

Commenting on the two contracts, Jeffrey Soon, Heatec Jietong's CEO & executive director, said: "We are seeing an upturn in our operating markets and we are well-positioned with our track record as well as our integrated portfolio of products and services in the heat exchanger industry.

"Our growing order book provides a strong foundation for our business growth in the next calendar year."

Heatec Jietong shares were last traded on Nov 28 at S$0.063.