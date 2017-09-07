High Court grants TT International's moratorium application

TROUBLED consumer electronics retailer TT International is temporarily protected from creditors until Feb 11, 2018, after its moratorium application for all creditors to be restrained from taking certain further action against the company has been granted.

The High Court had on Wednesday granted the moratorium application and ordered, among others, that until Feb 11, 2018, no appointment shall be made of a receiver or manager over any property or undertaking of the company, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing early Thursday.

The company had on Aug 4 requested voluntary suspension of trading.