HMI buys majority stake in StarMed Specialist Centre
HMI's move comes on the back of growth in demand for day surgery outpacing that of surgery in in-patient hospitals
Singapore
HEALTH Management International (HMI) is buying a 62.5 per cent stake in StarMed Specialist Centre in Farrer Square for S$6.9 million.
This is being done through the acquisition of StarMed, a company set up by six specialist medical doctors which owns the one-stop day-
