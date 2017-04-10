You are here
HNA offers just under S$1.4b to buy out CWT
Shareholders with a combined stake of over 65% undertake to accept offer
Singapore
HONG KONG-listed HNA Holding Group is buying out one of Singapore's long-running logistics player, CWT, for just under S$1.4 billion.
HNA, through a Singapore-incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, has launched a pre-conditional voluntary general cash offer (VGO) for all
