You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ho Bee Land to invest up to 90m euros in Credit Suisse's European property fund

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 7:16 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

PROPERTY developer Ho Bee Land (HBL) on Monday said it has agreed to invest up to 40 million euros (S$64.8 million) in Credit Suisse (Lux) European Property Fund II.

It has also committed to co-invest up to an additional 50 million euros by acquiring notes issued by a securitisation company called Clouse SA, Compartment 29.

The fund invests in real estate and investment structures in key cities in Europe. As for Clouse SA, it is a public limited liability company set up in Luxembourg. The notes are issued through private placement, and the proceeds will be invested in a commercial building complex of about 45,000 sqm next to the main railway station in Munich, Germany.

The mixed-use property comprises the square between Bayerstrasse 49-53, Paul-Heyse-Strasse 7 and Schwanthalerstrasse 46-50 in a prominent location directly on Central Station in Munich.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, HBL said: "The investments are in line with HBL group's strategy of geographical diversification and its investment strategy to optimise returns on its available funds."

HBL already has several residential and commercial projects in the United Kingdom, mostly in London. Last June, HBL acquired a central London office building at 67 Lombard Street for £129.3 million (S$241 million).

In its latest announcement, HBL's total consideration of 90 million euros for the investments will be satisfied fully in cash, as and when required by the fund and the notes, it said.

It added: "The investments constitute new capital in both the fund and the notes and do not entitle HBL to economically participate in any historical returns prior to the date of the investments."

The total consideration of S$145.8 million makes up about 8.6 per cent of the developer's market capitalisation.

HBL said the investment will be financed using its internal funds and bank borrowings. It is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.

HBL shares fell one cent to close at S$2.51 on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
3 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
4 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Rowsley, HLH Group, Far East Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening