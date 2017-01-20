You are here

Hot stock: Dasin Retail Trust shares up slightly on debut

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 15:04
SHARES of Dasin Retail Trust went up slightly above its initial public offering (IPO) price of 80 Singapore cents on its first day of trading on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) main board on Friday.
At 2.50 pm, shares stood at 80.5 Singapore cents, the same as its opening price at 2 pm.

The business trust, which holds three shopping malls in Guangdong province, is the first mainboard listing on SGX this year.

The IPO consisted of an international placement of some 149.77 million units to investors and two million units to the public. The public offer for its IPO was subscribed by about 7.6 times.

