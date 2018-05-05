You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HSBC to start share buyback of up to US$2 billion

New CEO plans to double down on bank's 'pivot' to Asia and China in particular
Sat, May 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180505_JHHSBC5_3425047.jpg
The bank also reported on Friday an unexpected 4 per cent drop in Q1 pre-tax profit due to a surge in investments.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

HSBC Holdings' new chief executive sought to cheer investors with a share buyback of up to US$2 billion, even as the bank reported on Friday an unexpected 4 per cent drop in first-quarter pre-tax profit due to a surge in investments.

Europe's biggest bank by assets, however, said that this would likely be the only share buyback this year, as CEO John Flint looks to deploy more capital into its businesses to tap growth opportunities.

In 2017, HSBC returned a total of US$3 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and paid more in dividends than any other major European or American bank, while maintaining its capital buffers as revenue grew.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That came on the back of its restructuring strategy unveiled in 2015, which included boosting its presence in Asia, to turn around the bank's performance which suffered from regulatory costs and the consequences of a pre-2008 era of excessive empire-building.

"Our strong capital, liquidity and robust balance sheet continue to support strong revenue growth from retail and corporate customers across our network," Mr Flint, who took over as CEO in February, told Reuters after the results announcement.

"This has enabled us to announce a further share buyback. We are investing to grow revenue further."

The bank's pre-tax profit of US$4.76 billion for the three months ended March 31 compared to US$4.96 billion in the year-ago period. The profit in the latest quarter was below the US$5.76 billion average of analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

The bank's profit shrank mainly as a nearly 13 per cent rise in operating expenses outpaced revenue growth of 5.5 per cent.

HSBC said the rise in costs was due to investment in its retail banking businesses in its core markets of Britain and China.

"We also made strategic hires in our securities joint venture in mainland China, and invested to enhance our digital capabilities in all our global businesses," Mr Flint said in a statement.

He plans to double down on HSBC's "pivot" to Asia and China in particular. The main pillar of that strategy is centred on the fast growing Pearl River Delta region in southern China that borders Hong Kong. HSBC seeks to make it its gateway to the world's second-largest economy.

The bank made over 75 per cent of its profits in Asia in 2017.

Hong Kong shares of HSBC extended their losses on Friday after the results and were trading down 1.9 per cent in afternoon trade, while the broader market was down 0.6 per cent.

The biggest question for HSBC investors is what strategy Mr Flint will adopt to boost growth after years of restructuring and shrinking.

One of the biggest decisions he will have to make is over HSBC's perennially underperforming US business, which has been barely profitable in recent years as it suffers from being sub-scale relative to domestic rivals. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels directors hit by revolt by minority shareholders

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

Clifford Chance to set up Asia-Pacific innovation hub in Singapore

Time to switch to defensive consumer stocks? RHB thinks so

Raffles United and its unit under probe by CAD

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' Q1 profit doubles to £26m

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Homes01 (1).jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos

BT_20180505_JACHAN5_3425078.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Openness, connectivity remain key to success: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20180505_COVER5_3423274-1.jpg
May 5, 2018
Brunch

Prime heritage play

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia
5 Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180505_LKREITAS5_3425358.jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Reitas picks new president and spells out plans to engage regulators

BT_20180505_TALKS5_3425300.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China and US reach some deals in trade row, but Beijing says big sticking points remain

BT_20180505_ASINVESTEC_3425077.jpg
May 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

BT_20180505_USDATA5_3425351.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Payrolls' rise below expectation; jobless rate hits 3.9%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening