Hyflux reaches settlement in claims over project works done by Shanghai unit
Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 11:07 PM
WATER treatment firm Hyflux Ltd on Wednesday said it has reached a global full and final settlement agreement with a Chinese entity over certain non-water industrial project works carried out for the Chinese claimant.
With this, the claimant has agreed to irrevocably withdraw the arbitration proceedings.
