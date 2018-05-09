You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux widens loss in Q1 FY2018

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 6:38 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

WATER treatment firm Hyflux's net loss widened to S$22.21 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, from a restated loss of S$64,000 a year ago.

However, excluding the loss-making Tuaspring Integrated Water and Power Project, Hyflux earned a net profit of S$1.04 million, down 96 per cent from the corresponding quarter a year ago where it recorded a one-off gain of S$16.5 million from the disposal of its 50 per cent stake in Galaxy Newspring.

The weak Singapore electricity market recorded an uptick in wholesale electricity prices in March this year, resulting in a lower loss of S$23.2 million for Tuaspring for the quarter, compared to a S$27 million loss in Q1 2017, Hyflux highlighted.

Revenue for the group slid 21 per cent year on year to S$72 million, due to lower engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities from the TuasOne waste-to-energy (WTE) project in Singapore and the Qurayyat Independent water project (IWP) in Oman, in line with construction schedules. Meanwhile, loss per share for the quarter worked out to 4.53 Singapore cents, versus 1.82 Singapore cents previously.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hyflux added: "The group's performance in the next 12 months is still largely driven by the Singapore power market. While wholesale electricity prices have shown improvement in the last two months reducing losses for the group, a stronger rebound at a sustained pace is needed to turn the group profitable in 2018."

It added that divestment discussions of the Tuaspring and Tianjin Dagang plants are in progress with interested parties, while separate discussions are underway with potential investors to inject additional funds for the group's growth activities.

Companies & Markets

APAC Realty Q1 profit rises 46.8% to S$5.9m

CSE Global net profit jumps 90% in Q1

Oxley appointed to redevelop part of core city centre in Dublin, Ireland

Vicom Q1 net profit increases 2.3% to S$7m

Singapore shares close up by 0.15% on Wednesday

UOB partners Santander UK to boost business flows between Asean, UK

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening