ICP's FY earnings still mired in red ink with S$2.7m loss; revenue expands 6.8% to S$2.1m

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 21:37
REPAYMENT of outstanding term loan amount gave a fillip to results for ICP Ltd for its full financial year.

Net loss shrank to S$2.72 million, from a net loss of S$3.92 million in the previous year, the mainboard-listed company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday evening.

For the 12 months ended June 30, revenue grew 6.8 per cent to S$2.1 million from the year-ago period. The gain in revenue was due partly to higher sales recorded by the hospitality division, it said.

Loss per share narrowed to 0.10 Singapore cent, from a loss per share of 0.15 Singapore cent in the previous year. Net asset value per share shrank to 1.14 Singapore cents as at June 30, from 1.27 Singapore cents in a year ago.

ICP shares closed S$0.001 lower at S$0.008 on Friday.

