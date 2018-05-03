You are here
In corporate banking, a rising tide doesn't lift all boats: study
Performances of corporate banks are diverging widely within each region today, says McKinsey
Singapore
SUCCESS in corporate banking used to come down to that factor often cited in property investment: location, location, location. A decade ago, corporate banks would do well so long as they bet on the right markets, which would include emerging Asia.
But a fresh McKinsey
