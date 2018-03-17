You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Infinio Group unit to acquire majority stake in Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$10.4m

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 9:31 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

CATALIST-LISTED Infinio Group announced on Friday that its wholly owned unit is intending to buy a majority stake in a subsidiary of Oxley Holdings.

In a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday, Infinio said that Rich Batam and Oxley International Holdings, a wholly owned unit of Oxley Holdings, have entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement on March 16.

The proposed acquisition will see Rich Batam buying 80 per cent of the entire issued share capital of Oxley Batam for S$10.4 million.

Oxley Batam is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxley International Holdings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The purchase will be satisfied wholly by cash, through a combination of equity fund-raising and bank borrowings.

If the acquisition, additional share issuances and other proposed transactions had been completed by March 31, 2017, net asset value as at this date would have been S$33.7 million.

Infinio said that the proposed acquisition will allow the company to "undertake a viable property development business" and build towards a long-term, sustainable property business.

"The proposed acquisition will also enable the company to diversify its revenue streams and to substantially increase its asset base and the scale of its business operations."

Infinio closed unchanged at S$0.008 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

Hatten Land terminates two proposed acquisitions

Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds

HL Global Enterprises gets in-principle nod from SGX for share conversion

Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings' full-year profit up 45%

Compact Metal revives 2015 restructuring plan to trade as cement dealer

ComfortDelGro reorganises businesses in Vietnam, China

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
5 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

hsbc.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore ramping up investment for consumer and wholesale business, hiring 300 more

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening