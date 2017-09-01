Jardine Strategic to replace SIA Engg on STI

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
JARDINE Strategic Holdings will be replacing SIA Engineering on the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) with effect from Sept 18 following a quarterly review.
The STI reserve list will be (in order of size): Suntec Reit, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Venture Corp, SIA
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal