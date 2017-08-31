Jardine Strategic to replace SIA Engineering on STI benchmark

JARDINE Strategic Holdings will be added to the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) with effect from Sept 18, while SIA Engineering will be taken out, following a quarterly review.

The STI reserve list will be (in order of size): Suntec Reit, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Venture Corp, SIA Engineering and Keppel Reit, said FTSE, Singapore Press Holdings and Singapore Exchange in a press release. The three jointly publish the main stock market benchmark; FTSE is the index administrator.

These companies, which have the highest market value outside of the STI stocks, will replace any STI constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions before the next review.

The next review will take place on Nov 30.