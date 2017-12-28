You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jubilee Industries Holdings gets listing and quotation notice for rights-cum-warrants issue

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 6:43 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd has received the listing and quotation notice for the rights-cum-warrants issue proposed in October.

The precision manufacturer said on Thursday that it got the notice from the Singapore Exchange Securities on Dec 26.

Its renounceable non-underwritten rights-cum-warrants issue will see up to about 336.28 million new ordinary shares on offer at 4.5 Singapore cents apiece.

The rights shares come with up to the same number of detachable warrants, on the basis of one rights share with one warrant for every two existing ordinary shares in the capital of the company held by shareholders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The estimated net proceeds of roughly S$15.03 million will go towards general working capital, merger and acquisition activities and machine capacity expansion, Jubilee had previously said.

Jubilee's parent company, Accrelist, also agreed in November to offset the company's outstanding loan of S$10.9 million against the cost of its S$9.8 million entitlement under the issue.

The remaining S$1.1 million - exclusive of accrued interest - that Jubilee still owes may be offset by Accrelist's subscription for the excess rights shares with warrants, if none of the other entitled shareholders chooses to subscribe, Jubilee also said.

The listing and quotation notice is subject to compliance with listing requirements and is not an indication of the merits of the rights-cum-warrants issue, the rights shares, the warrants, warrants shares, the company, its subsidiaries, and their securities.

Jubilee ended the trading day up 0.2 Singapore cent, or 4.88 per cent, to 4.3 Singapore cents, on a volume of almost 3.84 million shares, before the latest announcement.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening