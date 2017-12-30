Kencana Agri's CEO passes on reins to son

PLANTATION company Kencana Agri on Friday said that as part of succession planning for the firm, Henry Maknawi shall resign as CEO with effect from Jan 1, 2018, although he will remain as executive chairman and a member of the nominating committee.

Following his resignation, his son Albert Maknawi will be appointed CEO with effect from the same date.

Mr Henry Maknawi's sister Ratna Maknawi will also be redesignated from deputy CEO to executive vice-chairman with effect from the same date.