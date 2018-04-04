You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel closes sale of stake in China marina development, recognises gain of S$289m

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 11:16 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

KEPPEL Corp has sold its stake in a China marina development for 2.9 billion yuan (S$597 million) and expects to recognise a gain of about S$289 million from the sale.

In an exchange filing late on Tuesday night, the company said its unit Keppel Land China has closed the divestment of its stake in Keppel China Marina Holdings.

The divestment had been in limbo last year as the project's minority shareholder, Sunsea Yacht Club (Hong Kong) Company, had tried to block the deal.

Sunsea has a 20 per cent stake in a joint venture that owns Keppel Cove, a residential and marina project in Zhongshan City, China. The remaining 80 per cent is held by Keppel China Marina Holdings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sunsea had filed an application with the Court of Appeal in an attempt to stop Keppel from completing the sale, but this application was dismissed in February.

With the closing of the divestment, Keppel said it no longer holds stakes in Keppel China Marina Holdings, Sunseacan Investment (HK) Company and Sunsea Yacht Club (Zhongshan) Co.

Companies & Markets

Allied Tech takes 51% stake in e-commerce ticketing platform Asia Box Office worth S$30m

YuuZoo Corp under investigation by CAD for possible breaches

Amplefield signs agreement for JV to build horse-racing facilities in Vietnam

Ascendas Reit divests 19-year-old Old Toh Tuck Road building for S$24m

Yoma Strategic's Myanmar project nets funding from International Finance Corp

Plastoform Holdings warns it may go on SGX watch-list

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Corporate payment performance improves in Q1; construction sector still lags

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Network specialist Ntegrator bags S$17.3m worth of contracts for 'nationwide' project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening