Keppel DC Reit wraps up 84m euro data centre acquisition

KEPPEL DC Reit (real estate investment trust) has completed an 84 million euro acquisition of a key data centre in Germany.

It said before Monday's trading hours that it had paid up the remaining consideration for the acquisition of maincubes Data Centre in Offenbach am Main on March 30, following an 8.4 million euro deposit that was initially paid up on signing the forward purchase agreement in October 2015. A 15-year triple-net master lease agreement with maincubes One GmbH, a related party of the vendor, has commenced on the same day.

This agreement will lengthen Keppel DC Reit's portfolio weighted-average lease expiry to 9.8 years.

The maincubes Data Centre has about 126,800 square feet of lettable area.